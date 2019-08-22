Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,529 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Hooker Furniture worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,749,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,070,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 1.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 12.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 22,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 0.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOFT stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.18. 1,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.73. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.98. The company has a market cap of $224.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.34.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $135.52 million for the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Hooker Furniture from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th.

In other Hooker Furniture news, CEO Paul B. Toms, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,602.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Townsend bought 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.64 per share, for a total transaction of $106,036.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,400 shares of company stock worth $216,041. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

