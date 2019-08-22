Homrich & Berg Sells 649 Shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH)

Homrich & Berg cut its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 34,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.09. The stock had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,454. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.58. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 1-year low of $1,401.70 and a 1-year high of $1,575.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM’s previous dividend of $0.19.

