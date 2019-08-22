Homrich & Berg Has $1.49 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 39,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 8.6% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 14,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 13.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 19.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 28,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $418.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,573. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.79 and a 52 week high of $492.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $456.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.57.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.02%.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.03.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

