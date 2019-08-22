Homrich & Berg Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 34,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,853,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 14,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 699 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,372.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.93.

GOOG stock traded down $10.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,180.72. 207,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,836. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,168.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1,155.54. The company has a market cap of $831.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total transaction of $66,040.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,887.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total value of $92,892.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,845.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,758. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

