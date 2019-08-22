Homrich & Berg Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.49.

In other news, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,867,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,874,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley bought 426 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,280.78. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.08. The stock had a trading volume of 22,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,363. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $103.65 and a one year high of $132.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.84. The company has a market capitalization of $108.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.19.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

