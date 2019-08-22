Homrich & Berg Buys 1,849 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 41,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael R. Kunst bought 500 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.74 per share, with a total value of $40,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

PM stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.18. The stock had a trading volume of 450,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673,309. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $92.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.67. The company has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

