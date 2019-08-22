Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.36

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.36 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

Home Depot has raised its dividend by an average of 32.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Home Depot has a payout ratio of 56.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Home Depot to earn $10.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.9%.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.02. 4,122,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,191,939. The company has a market cap of $228.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $222.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.20.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.94.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $4,981,602.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,227,090.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $1,652,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,333.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

