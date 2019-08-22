Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Shares Gap Up to $28.21

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.15, but opened at $28.21. Hilton Grand Vacations shares last traded at $31.24, with a volume of 7,881,866 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HGV shares. ValuEngine downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hilton Grand Vacations from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 2,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,464.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,923,000 after acquiring an additional 231,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after acquiring an additional 42,543 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $894,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 45,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

