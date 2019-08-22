High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.39

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$11.39 and last traded at C$11.38, with a volume of 117629 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $361.54 million and a PE ratio of 19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.59.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

