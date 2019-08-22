Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s share price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.33 and last traded at $17.00, approximately 2,116,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 709,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hibbett Sports to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $303.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffry O. Rosenthal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 24.1% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

