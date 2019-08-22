Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s share price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.33 and last traded at $17.00, approximately 2,116,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 709,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.
HIBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hibbett Sports to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.65.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $303.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.38.
In other news, CEO Jeffry O. Rosenthal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 24.1% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIBB)
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
