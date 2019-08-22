Heritage Wealth Advisors Takes $146,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 68,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 136,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.52. The company had a trading volume of 13,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,523. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.41.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

