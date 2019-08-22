Heritage Wealth Advisors Invests $39,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Standpoint Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $146.75. 10,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,030. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $124.40 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

