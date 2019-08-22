Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 738.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Realty Income by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,404,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,633,000 after buying an additional 113,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,164,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,101,000 after buying an additional 558,730 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 382.6% during the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 27,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 21,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 8.6% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on O. Capital One Financial raised Realty Income from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup set a $74.00 price objective on Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

O stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.52. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $55.55 and a 12 month high of $74.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.12.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.42 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 85.27%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $424,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $186,011.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,808.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,521 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

