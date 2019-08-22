Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.29.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $43.66 on Monday. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $49.85.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

