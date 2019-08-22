Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Svb Leerink

Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.29.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $43.66 on Monday. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $49.85.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

