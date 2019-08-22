HC Wainwright Raises GoldMining (CVE:GOLD) Price Target to C$5.75

GoldMining (CVE:GOLD) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GoldMining has a 52 week low of C$0.88 and a 52 week high of C$1.00.

GoldMining Company Profile

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, and development of gold assets in the Americas. Its projects include the La Mina and Titiribi gold-copper projects located in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia; the Whistler gold-copper Project located in Alaska, United States; the Cachoeira and São Jorge Gold projects located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil; the Rea uranium project located in the Western of Alberta, Canada; the Yellowknife gold project located in the Northwest Territories, Canada; and the Crucero gold project located in southeastern Peru.

