HBZ coin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11,284.00 (HBZ)

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. HBZ coin has a market capitalization of $297,385.00 and $11,284.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HBZ coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Bitlish, Exmo, HitBTC and Mercatox. During the last seven days, HBZ coin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $502.20 or 0.04926354 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00047819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000160 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000865 BTC.

About HBZ coin

HBZ is a token. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 984,184,086 tokens. The official message board for HBZ coin is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial . The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial . HBZ coin’s official website is www.hbzcoin.com/# . HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin

According to CryptoCompare,

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

Buying and Selling HBZ coin

HBZ coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitlish, HitBTC, Exmo and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HBZ coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HBZ coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

