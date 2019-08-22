HashCoin Market Cap Achieves $1.61 Million (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. HashCoin has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $876.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.32 or 0.04961489 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00048887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000155 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.