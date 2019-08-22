Hammer Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Hammer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 122,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 351,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 21,170 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 168,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

MCI stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.34. 203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,119. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%.

Barings Corporate Investors Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.