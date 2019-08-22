Hammer Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hammer Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,504 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up about 1.8% of Hammer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 241.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.60. The stock had a trading volume of 334,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $78.67 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP John P. Ordus sold 10,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $1,141,659.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,964,984.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,680.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,933 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,486. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $123.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.82.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

