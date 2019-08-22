Hammer Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Hammer Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 305.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.61. The company had a trading volume of 26,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,580. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.57. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.95 and a 12-month high of $91.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

