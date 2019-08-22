Hamilton Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Hamilton Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF comprises 1.1% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,528. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average of $32.54.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

