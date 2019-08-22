H D Vest Advisory Services Trims Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

H D Vest Advisory Services trimmed its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,025,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 30,357 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.01. 6,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.76. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $159.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.61 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 target price on Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Verisk Analytics to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.89.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 14,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $2,241,454.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,443.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 10,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.54, for a total value of $1,476,830.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,023.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,928 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,722 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

