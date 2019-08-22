H D Vest Advisory Services Purchases 8,571 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

H D Vest Advisory Services lifted its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services’ holdings in Southern were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Southern by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.10.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306,623. The stock has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Southern Co has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $58.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.40.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $641,467.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,625.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 765,761 shares of company stock worth $42,205,297 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

