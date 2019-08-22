H D Vest Advisory Services Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

H D Vest Advisory Services boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $179.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,592. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.03. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.49 and a 52-week high of $185.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

