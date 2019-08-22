H D Vest Advisory Services Increases Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

H D Vest Advisory Services grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,729 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of H D Vest Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. H D Vest Advisory Services owned about 1.78% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $16,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JHML. Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 529,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after acquiring an additional 55,676 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,855,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after buying an additional 24,543 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 24,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 259,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after buying an additional 15,497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHML traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.48. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,877. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $38.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.01.

