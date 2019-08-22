H D Vest Advisory Services Has $11.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

H D Vest Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of H D Vest Advisory Services’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. H D Vest Advisory Services’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.40. 43,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,832. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $91.62 and a 52 week high of $113.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.06.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.