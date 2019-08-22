H D Vest Advisory Services Buys 28,882 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

H D Vest Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,882 shares during the quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services owned approximately 0.38% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000.

Shares of JHMM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.04. 160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,873. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $37.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day moving average is $35.70.

