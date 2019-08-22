GWM Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,397 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 528.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

XSLV opened at $47.94 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $51.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.