GWM Advisors LLC Has $826,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,836,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,006,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $55.17 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $63.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.19.

