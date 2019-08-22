GWM Advisors LLC Has $623,000 Stock Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,917,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,097,636,000 after buying an additional 1,414,802 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 4.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,139,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,239,000 after purchasing an additional 363,724 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 13.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,719,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,562 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 0.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,231,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,611,000 after purchasing an additional 47,340 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,380,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,099,000 after purchasing an additional 162,050 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price target on Welltower and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Welltower from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.27 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.84.

Welltower stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.11. 3,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,996. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.29. Welltower Inc has a 52 week low of $60.93 and a 52 week high of $90.25.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.70). Welltower had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 86.35%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

