GWM Advisors LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 439.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its position in AT&T by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 24.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and set a $55.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.72.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $258.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $35.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.