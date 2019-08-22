GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,015,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,545,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,922,000 after buying an additional 1,734,902 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 185.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,237,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,900,000 after buying an additional 804,429 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,120,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,831,000 after buying an additional 737,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 99.3% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 341,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,833,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup set a $210.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Macquarie set a $220.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America set a $221.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $220.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $2,015,535.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $832,342.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 43,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,468,281.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $203.40 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.37 and a twelve month high of $228.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.