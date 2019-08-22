GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 250 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 98.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 24,302 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 381.2% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 20,085 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at $658,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $69.33 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.