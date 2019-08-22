GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 1,784 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRP. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 161.3% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $25.15 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.76.

