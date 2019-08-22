GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Trims Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 65.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,961 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Silgan by 13.4% during the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Silgan by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Silgan by 44.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Silgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Silgan by 730.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 35,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

In related news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $323,972.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

SLGN traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,481. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.69.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

