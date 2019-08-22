GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes $447,000 Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,627,000 after purchasing an additional 103,224 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Pwmco LLC grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 275.1% during the first quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 184,663 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 451.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,888 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $74.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OCFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

