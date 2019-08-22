GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes $409,000 Position in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 43.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FELE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

In other news, VP John J. Haines sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $875,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,504.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $60,673.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,560. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.31. Franklin Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $38.87 and a 1 year high of $55.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average of $48.15.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $355.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.31 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

