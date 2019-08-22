GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $357,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,704,000 after acquiring an additional 95,142 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in M&T Bank by 4.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 18.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in M&T Bank by 1.0% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 34,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $147.81. 158,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,579. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $133.78 and a 12 month high of $180.77. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.27 and its 200-day moving average is $165.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $217.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie set a $158.00 price objective on M&T Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.77.

In related news, CFO Darren J. King sold 1,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $299,990.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,263 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Todaro bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.51 per share, for a total transaction of $153,247.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,479 shares of company stock worth $1,043,915 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.