GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 4,600 Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Midas Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franco Nevada stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.19. 7,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.75, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.06. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52 week low of $58.26 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.27.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.55 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 22.42%. Franco Nevada’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is an increase from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on FNV shares. TheStreet upgraded Franco Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Franco Nevada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Franco Nevada from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Franco Nevada from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.65.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

