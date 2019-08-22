Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 800 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,287. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.26 and a 12 month high of $126.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.87. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $742.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 2,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $242,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,515.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 10,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $1,199,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

