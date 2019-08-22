Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $392,000 Investment in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIX shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.70.

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.21. The stock had a trading volume of 337,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,645. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $72.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.89.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.