Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 2.2% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $20,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,900,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $536,420,000 after acquiring an additional 826,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,336,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $952,946,000 after acquiring an additional 728,740 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 395.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 821,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $89,950,000 after purchasing an additional 655,882 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,735,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $408,939,000 after purchasing an additional 483,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 404.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 456,061 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,021,000 after purchasing an additional 365,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, June 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $6.67 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.33.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, insider Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Donald Frieson bought 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,280 shares of company stock worth $1,174,566. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.99. 3,133,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,716,743. The stock has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.63. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

