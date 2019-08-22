Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4,046.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 385.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.71.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $69.25. 8,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.34. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $83.86.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.49 million. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 402.03% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.84%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

