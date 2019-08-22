Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 55,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 53,020 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.40. 25,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,187,858. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $74.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.08.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 51.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Kellogg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $62.00 price objective on Kellogg and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $5,484,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $34,578,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

