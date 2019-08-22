Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 8,799.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 690,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 682,300 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Philip Morris International by 31.5% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,658,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,959,000 after acquiring an additional 637,613 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Philip Morris International by 40.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,593,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,154,000 after acquiring an additional 457,597 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 7,753.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 443,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,322,000 after acquiring an additional 437,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in Philip Morris International by 31.0% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,775,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,404,000 after acquiring an additional 420,020 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.31. 1,136,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,673,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

In related news, VP Michael R. Kunst acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.74 per share, with a total value of $40,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

