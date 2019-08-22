Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.2% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 411.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 42,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 34,216 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,354,000 after buying an additional 49,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,258,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,520,000 after buying an additional 496,843 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 155,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,884,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $286,972.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.23. The company had a trading volume of 18,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $121.40 and a one year high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.39.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

