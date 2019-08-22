Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.47

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.47 and last traded at $15.47, with a volume of 2393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Get Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.62.

The firm also recently declared a … dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.3722 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H during the second quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 33.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H Company Profile (NYSE:GSH)

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.