GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Stock Price Up 5.1%

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.65, approximately 2,368,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 916,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Separately, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,474,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,459,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,117,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,080,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

