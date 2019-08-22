Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TV traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $7.65. 99,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,871. Grupo Televisa SAB has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TV. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Televisa SAB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

